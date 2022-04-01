Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 1, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has asked Kenyans to reject former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in the August 9th poll because he is too old and has nothing new to offer to Kenyans.

Speaking in Lamu County on Friday, Ruto said Raila, 78, should just retire and rest like the men and women of his age.

The DP further said Raila Odinga has nothing to show for his legacy despite featuring in the previous governments, asserting that age has also caught up with him and he cannot do anything fruitful for the people of Kenya.

“Huyu Mzee wa kitendawili hajawaifanya kazi yoyote ambayo inajulikana na miaka ndo hiyo inafika themanini. Sasa niwaulize watu wa Lamu, mtu alifika miaka themanini ndio ataanza kujua kupanga mambo ya maendeleo? Hawa watu watuheshimu kidogo ama si hivyo watu wa Lamu,” Ruto said.

The second in command concluded by saying his government will be formed by energetic people who will hit the ground running to drive projects that will lead to the economic recovery of the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST