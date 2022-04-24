Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, April 24, 2022 – An outspoken Mt Kenya Member of Parliament has said Deputy President William Ruto is the only presidential candidate who can send the Kenyatta and Moi dynasties home in August.

Since Kenya gained independence in 1963, Kenyatta and Moi’s dynasties have been at the fulcrum of power and according to Chuka/Igamba Ngombe Member of Parliament Patrick Munene, Ruto will send these two families home in August.

Munene also rooted for National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi to be Ruto’s running mate ahead of the August 9th polls since he has a lot of experience, having been a Speaker for 10 years.

The lawmaker also said President Uhuru Kenyatta has lost touch with ordinary Mwananchi in the Mt Kenya region and advised him to retire peacefully like late former President Mwai Kibaki, who still earned his respect from Kenyans despite retiring in 2013.

The Kenyan DAILY POST