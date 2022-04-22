Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 22, 2022 – Ford Kenya party leader, Moses Masika Wetangula, has led Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders in mourning former President Mwai Kibaki who died on Friday.

In his condolences, Wetangula, who was accompanied by Deputy President William Ruto, mourned the former President as an illustrious man who scaled the heights of Kenyan politics.

Wetangula described Kibaki as a leader who didn’t discriminate against anyone during his tenure that has been celebrated as the best in economic development since independence.

He also bragged that the Kenya Kwanza Alliance team under the leadership of Ruto will produce another Kibaki in August.

Ruto, on his part, lauded Kibaki as a man of substance, an icon, a great man, and a statesman.

When announcing his death on Friday, President Uhuru Kenyatta stated that the country will hold a period of national mourning until sunset on the day he will be buried.

All flags will fly at half-mast during this period.

