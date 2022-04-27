Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, April 27, 2022 – Azimio–One Kenya Alliance presidential flagbearer, Raila Odinga, is expected in the country after a 5-day tour of the United States where he popularised his bid ahead of the August 9th presidential election.

Raila was accompanied by Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua and Raila Odinga’s campaign spokesman, Prof. MakauMutua, and other Azimio top leaders.

With Raila cutting short his trip due to the death of former President Mwai Kibaki, Makau has taken the opportunity to criticise Deputy President William Ruto who also visited the United States two months ago.

In a social media post, Makau revealed that all those who accompanied Ruto to the ‘promised land’ including Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi were banned from taking alcohol.

“I’m told William Ruto didn’t allow a single soul on his US two months tour to drink alcohol. Under Mr. Ruto’s watchful gaze, a former vice president who imbibes single mat was forced to drink plain water.

“A female governor ordered a gin or tonic to fake a glass of water,” Professor Makau Mutua tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST