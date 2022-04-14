Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 14, 2022 – Nominated Member of Parliament, Wilson Sossion, is among thousands of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) aspirants who have been rigged out during the party primaries that started on Thursday morning.

Sossion, who is eying the Bomet County Senatorial seat, was reportedly rigged out by his competitor who he claimed had pre-marked ballot papers.

Addressing the press at Tenwek High School on Thursday, Sossion, who was almost shedding tears, said he informed Deputy President William Ruto about the vote-rigging in Bomet and he assured him that he will stop voting in some wards in the county.

He told the media that DP Ruto directed the affected polling stations to be isolated from the rest for them to be handled separately and in a better way.

“Through DP Ruto, we were able to isolate polling centres where there were pre-marked ballot papers, and the polling stations will be handled separately,” Sossion said.

