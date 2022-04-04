Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 4, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has literally taken control of Western Kenya if this video doing rounds on social media is anything to go by.

Western Kenya comprises Kakamega, Bungoma, Busia, Vihiga, and Trans Nzoia counties.

Traditionally, the five counties have been overwhelmingly voting for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga but going by the video, Ruto has made inroads in the region.

In the video that was uploaded on Facebook on Sunday, young men from Bungoma County were seen running and singing songs in praise of Ruto.

“Ruto ndio kusema, Ruto ndio Tosha,” the young men sang.

They were accompanied by Bumula Member of Parliament Mwambu Mabonga who asked the Luhya community to support Ruto’s presidency in August.

Here is the video of Luhya men running and singing songs in praise of DP Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.