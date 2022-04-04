Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 4, 2022 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has said Deputy President William Ruto is a frustrated man because he and President Uhuru Kenyatta are supporting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in August.

Kalonzo, who spoke in reaction to the stoning of Raila Odinga’s chopper in Eldoret on Friday, said Ruto is angry and that is why he has activated his militia to deal with his opponents.

“Since declaring my support, I have been peaceful. From that day, the fifth President of the Republic of Kenya is Raila. This is why Ruto is angry a great deal,” Kalonzo said in Turkana on Sunday.

Kalonzo further said Ruto and Kenya Kwanza alliance team have been jolted by the Azimio force bringing together more than 25 political parties backing Raila.

“They know by our joining this battle that we are going to win this race,” the Wiper leader said.

“They thought they could start in 2018 and win but are coming to learn we have caught them and they are now not seeing clearly.

“They are very angry, so angry. You cannot be a leader of such temperament. Hasira ni hasara (Anger causes losses). We don’t even want to focus on that.” Kalonzo said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.