Friday, April 1, 2022 – Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya has warned Mt Kenya residents against voting for DP Ruto in the forthcoming August 9 General Election.

Speaking in Mbeere South during a farmers’ forum, Munya warned the electorate against making wrong political decisions that will see them out of government after the August 9th election.

According to Munya, a vote for Ruto will be a direct ticket to the Opposition.

While revisiting the ODM leader’s performance in the previous presidential elections, Munya said that the former premier will only need 6% of Mt Kenya votes to win the August polls.

“Traditionally Raila has been getting 44% of total votes cast, for him to win the coming election he only needs 6-7 %. And am sure he will get more than that from Mt Kenya,” Munya said.

He opined that the only way for the region to be in the next government is by supporting Raila and the Azimio La Umoja.

“Because Raila will win the elections, we don’t want Raila to win elections without our support because that will affect the level of development in our region during his regime,” He added.

CS Munya joins other senior leaders of the vote-rich region who have expressed confidence that the ODM leader will win the forthcoming elections.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.