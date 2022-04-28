Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday April 28, 2022 – Siaya Senator James Orengo has warned Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka against forcing himself into a marriage with ODM leader Raila Odinga ahead of the August elections.

Speaking on the floor of the Senate, Orengo opined that forced political marriages are doomed to fail.

According to Orengo, no matter what kind of arrangement is put in place in a political coalition, the President still has supreme powers.

“At the end of the day, the exercise of presidential powers rests with the president, to treat the presidency as an arranged marriage is wrong, arranged marriages never really work, and don’t force yourself into marriage,” Orengo said.

Orengo noted that when one is politically relevant, then he has the option of making sound political decisions without looking as someone who had forced himself into a particular coalition.

”I believe when you have a gracious lady and you want to enter into a union you make some kind of choices,” Orengo noted.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Migori Senator Achilo Ayako, who while contributing to the motion, said that for forced marriages to work, one partner must be submissive.

“Forced marriage only works if one party submits, so when one party has the potential to rebel the marriage breaks down, that’s the problem we have had in Kenya, you get into a political marriage then one rebels,” Ayako noted.

The ODM Senators were hitting out at Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka who has been sending mixed signals over his commitment to the Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya coalition.

