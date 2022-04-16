Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, April 16, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta campaigned for ODM Leader Raila Odinga, rallying the Muslim community to elect the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition presidential candidate in the upcoming general election.

Speaking at State House when he hosted a section of Muslim leaders, Uhuru said Raila is a selfless leader and a mature politician who means well for the country.

“I request you that we all unite under the umbrella of Azimio. And when I look left or right, I see no other (person) who has the capability of uniting us, who has the capacity to forgive, who has the capacity to be calm and patient other than Raila,” President Uhuru said.

At the same time, the Head of State warned Muslims against electing Deputy President William Ruto, saying he is arrogant and selfish.

“Now if you are looking for somebody to blame instead of fixing the problem, how can you be a problem solver? You are a problem identifier. And this country requires a problem solver because there is no day where problems will cease, problems will continue to arise.” President Uhuru said.

According to Uhuru, leadership needs people with humility which Ruto lacks.

“I am not saying that because I hate anyone. I don’t hate anybody but there are actions that human beings hate. Maybe one day we will forgive those others when they remember that patience pays, peace is important and humility is a great virtue. Pride is not the way to leadership but humility. One has to be humble to get leadership,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST