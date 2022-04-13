Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 13, 2022 – Sarah Kabu was hosted for a candid interview where she opened up about her marital woes for the first time.

She confirmed that she was no longer married to Kabu and blamed his toxic baby mamas as part of the reasons why her marriage crumbled.

She further revealed that she left her matrimonial home a few weeks ago and rented a bedsitter where she currently lives as she ponders on the next move.

When asked to give a parting shot after the interview, Sarah advised married women to pack and go if a marriage is not working.

She noted that cases of women losing their lives due to abusive marriages are on the rise and so, it’s better to divorce an abusive husband rather than wait to die.

“Don’t be the next statistics. If a marriage is not working, it’s not working. Also, be real, don’t fake things,’’ she said.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.