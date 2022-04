Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 26 April 2022 – A video has emerged showing what happens when workmates go for team-building activities.

In the viral video shared online, the sex-starved workmates are seen simulating sex while engaging in fun activities.

Be worried if your wife goes to the so-called team-building activities with her workmates.

Watch this.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.