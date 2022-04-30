Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, April 30, 2022 – A video has emerged online of late former President Mwai Kibaki’s grandson appearing to refuse to greet former Prime Minister Raila Odinga during the late president’s funeral.

Raila was among thousands of mourners who trooped to Othaya, Nyeri County on Saturday to bid a final farewell to the former Head of State.

In the video, Raila, who was accompanied by Mama Ida Odinga, was seen greeting the larger Kibaki extended family.

However, when he tried to hug Kibaki’s grandson, he snubbed him and looked to the other side.

Kibaki, 91, died last week after a long illness.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is among the mourners attending the Kibaki final rites.

Here is the video of Kibaki’s grandson refusing to greet Raila Odinga, who is Azimio –One Kenya Alliance presidential flagbearer.

