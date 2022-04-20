Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 20, 2022 – Nakuru County Senator, Susan Kihika, has spoken about claims that she was slapped by Deputy President William Ruto’s Personal Assistant Farouk Kibet.

On Saturday, April 16th, it was alleged that the Senator had fallen out with United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party’s top leadership on accusations of being a Jubilee mole.

It was reported that Kihika and Ruto’s Personal Assistant (PA) Farouk Kibet were not on good terms, with some bloggers reporting that the latter even slapped the Senator.

In an interview with one of the local dailies, Kihika clarified that there is no bad blood between her and Farouk or any other leader within UDA.

She explained that Ruto’s aide is her close friend and a family friend, disclosing that he was even the best man during her wedding.

Kihika termed the allegations as mere rumours by her competitors through paid bloggers to taint her name.

“The issue that he slapped me last week is laughable. It was propaganda propagated by bloggers hired by my opponents,” she stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.