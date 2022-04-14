Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 14, 2022 – The Director of a gas filling plant in Mlolongo, Machakos County, was arraigned in a Mavoko court for filling LPG into cylinders of other brands without prior written consent.

Abdikalik Mohamed, who is a director at Green Gas company took a plea at the Mavoko law courts after a total of 96 cylinders belonging to other companies were seized from his premises.

In the operation conducted by detectives from the Serious Crimes unit last weekend, three other suspects who were found filling the cylinders at the plant were also placed behind bars.

Bidan Ndungu, Abdistar Maalim and Adankheir Mohammed were arrested and a lorry found transporting the cylinders impounded.

The suspects have since been released on Sh100,000 cash bail.

