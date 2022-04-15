Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 15 April 2022 – DCI officers in Bungoma have arrested a boda boda rider believed to be in possession of an unlicensed gun.

The suspect, identified as Simon Wafula, was reported by members of the public after he posted photos on Facebook and WhatsApp holding a pistol.

Detectives raided his home but did not recover the gun.

“We have gone to his house and searched, but we did not find the firearm. We believe he has hidden it somewhere,” a DCI officer said.

Upon interrogation, he told detectives that the pistol belongs to his friend, a Kenya Defence Officer.

Bungoma East DCI boss, Peter Ramogi, confirmed the incident and said Wafula will be charged with owning an illegal firearm.

Cases of illegal firearms have been rampant in the country, as the Government continues to conduct background searches on licensed weapons.

Below is a photo of the suspect.

