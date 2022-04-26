Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 26 April 2022 – Elizabeth Ngotho, the daughter of former Chief Government Architect, Anthony Ngotho, was the talk of social media recently after her obituary went viral.

Part of the controversial obituary that was published in the Daily Nation read, “Mueni has now reunited with her beloved father Anthony and her partner in crime Peter and they can get up to their typical mischief where they left off.”

It’s now emerging that the lastborn in Elizabeth’s family was the mastermind of the newspaper obituary, pointing to bitter disputes over family wealth running for over two decades.

Elizabeth had been her father’s favorite and upon his death, he left all his property under her in his will, including a multimillion shilling estate.

Even though the deceased lived and enjoyed life with a big spoon; she was depressed as disclosed by a close friend.

She died aged 46 after committing suicide.

At the time of her death, she was unmarried and childless.

