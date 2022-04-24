Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Deputy County Secretary

Murang’a County Public Service Board wishes to recruit competent and qualified persons to fill the following positions;

Responsibilities

The Deputy County Secretary shall deputize the County Secretary and shall be responsible to the County Secretary for the following:

Secretary to the County Performance Management and Monitoring Committee;

Dissemination of County Government policies and programs;

Coordinating County Government functions, reports and programs;

Preparing and drafting memoranda, ministerial positions and concept papers;

Follow-up action on Executive Committee decisions and directives with relevant departments;

Conducting technical research and special studies on policy issues;

Supporting in establishing strong linkages between County departments and external stakeholders.

Qualifications

Be a Kenyan citizen

Be in possession of a degree in social sciences/management from a recognized University in Kenya;

Possession of a master’s degree in a related field will be an added advantage;

Have knowledge and experience in financial management;

Have working experience of not less than ten (10) years, three (3) of which must be in a management position;

Demonstrate thorough understanding of County development objectives and vision 2030;

Have capacity to work under pressure to meet deadlines;

Have good interpersonal and communication skills;

Demonstrate understanding and commitment to the National Values and principles of Governance and public service;

Satisfy the requirement of chapter six of the constitution of Kenya 2010.

Salary Scale: The salary will be in Job Group “S” and other benefits attached to this position will be as determined by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission.

How to apply

Application forms and details of the vacancies can be accessed HERE. Applications should be submitted to the Public Service Board clearly indicating the position applied for on the envelope addressed to:

County Secretary

Murang’a County Public Service Board

P.O. Box 52 – 10200

MURANG’A

Applications can also be hand delivered at the County Public Service Board Offices located within the County Governor’s office, Murang’a on or before close of business on Wednesday 4th May 2022.

Applicants from other Counties are encouraged to apply.

Any form of canvassing shall lead to automatic disqualification.

Women, minorities and persons living with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to produce their original identity cards, academic and professional certificates, testimonials, clearance and other relevant documents in support of their applications.