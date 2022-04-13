Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 13, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has responded to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s threat to evict him from his official Karen residence on the pretext that the government wants to renovate the building in readiness for its next occupant.

Addressing the crowd at Ngong Racecourse yesterday, Ruto stated that he was not worried by the reports alleging his residence was earmarked for renovations.

He castigated Uhuru’s government, noting that it was focusing on an unimportant issue rather than crises like the rampant hunger ravaging the country.

“I understand we will have a new Deputy President in a few months, but I also understand that he/she will be a Kenya Kwanza politician.”

“Therefore, I want to tell the good people planning the renovations that for Kenya Kwanza, refurbishment of the DP’s residence is not a priority.”

“The priority is to sort out the hunger affecting 3 million Kenyans who are sleeping hungry,” he said.

On his part, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro stated that the DP’s residence should not be touched until after the elections and warned against any move to force him out of the home.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, who cautioned that they will not allow state agencies to be used to intimidate the DP.

According to Waiguru, it was illogical to order the DP and his family out of the Karen residence which is their official home.

Reports had indicated that allies of President Uhuru Kenyatta in the Senate want to push a motion to evict Ruto and deny him the perks and benefits that come with his position.

The Kenyan DAILY POST