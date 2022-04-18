Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 18, 2022 – Interior and Coordination of National Government Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, has said controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna will not be allowed into the country until he regains his citizenship.

Miguna’s attempts to return to the country since his 2018 deportation to Canada have been hitting a snag despite various court orders allowing his return.

In an interview with one of the local dailies, Matiang’i said any Kenyan who lost his or her citizenship in the old Constitution must fill a one-page document which he insinuated that Miguna was yet to fill.

“If you lost your citizenship in the old Constitution, you have to regain it. This means you have to fill out a piece of paper so that you can get your Kenyan passport or get your citizenship back. The process is as simple as filling out a one-page document and you actually get your citizenship in the next minute. We have opened immigration offices around the world even in Canada,” he said.

Matiang’i maintained that every Kenyan who had dual citizenship during the previous constitution had to re-apply for it through immigration offices.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.