Friday, April 8, 2022 – Nairobi County Speaker and former Makadara MP, Benson Mutura, has dumped Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja Movement and joined Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA ahead of the August election.

Mutura, whose photos donning a yellow UDA half jacket sufficed online, was officially received to the hustler party by the chief hustler himself – William Ruto – at the DP’s official residence in Karen yesterday.

Mutura will take up responsibilities in a strategic position within the UDA party.

According to pundits, Mutura has been Ruto’s mole in Jubilee for some time.

It is believed the same Mutura influenced the defection of Makadara aspirant Anthony Waithaka from Jubilee Party to UDA a few months ago and is set to appear in some of Waithaka’s campaign meetings even as he concentrates on William Ruto’s Presidential campaigns.

Mutura is famed as the only Makadara MP who initiated development projects in the area during his single term tenure including the carpeting of the Jericho Toyoyo Sports Grounds.

He has managed to rally his supporters behind Waithaka.

Despite having stayed away from contesting for any elective seat, including the Makadara parliamentary seat, different opinion polls have consistently ranked the former legislator above the current Makadara MP George Aladwa in popularity ratings.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.