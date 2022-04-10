Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, April 10, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto will beat Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga hands down come August even with the help of the so-called Deep State.

This was revealed by Bungoma Senator and Ford Kenya Leader Moses Wetangula.

While welcoming the move by Speaker Justin Muturi to join the Kenya Kwanza alliance, Wetangula stated that Parliament, as an arm of government, is now firmly behind Ruto and their alliance.

According to Wetangula, Muturi’s political move leaves the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition led by Raila Odinga only with the Deep State which will not help Baba at the end of the day going by its recent performance.

“The movement from the third arm of government, the legislatures to the people of Kenya is now complete. Speaker Kenneth Lusaka and now Justin Muturi in Kenya kwanza.”

“Now the other arm that is left is a mirage called deep state, sometimes called the system,” Wetangula said.

The Bungoma senator said that with the new political happenings now the DP Ruto-led Kenya Kwanza alliance will win the August 9 General Election.

“On the 9th of August this year, there will be a hurricane sweeping across Kenya. Let those with eyes see and those with ears hear the storm that is coming,” Wetangula added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST