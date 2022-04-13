Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 13, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has received a huge boost in his bid to succeed Uhuru Kenyatta as the 5th president of Kenya.

This is after nine political parties formally joined Kenya Kwanza Alliance to support Ruto’s presidential bid; a move that has left Uhuru and ODM leader Raila Odinga in a serious panic.

The parties are Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA), Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC), Wetangula’s Ford Kenya, Muturi’s Democratic Party (DP) and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria’s Chama Cha Kazi Party (CCK).

Others are the Tujibebe Wakenya Party, Umoja na Maendeleo party, Economic and Freedom Party, Devolution Party of Kenya, the Service Party, the Communist Party of Kenya, and the Farmers Party.

Speaking yesterday when the parties signed the coalition agreement, Ruto stated that he did not force anybody into Kenya Kwanza as the alliance was of the free and willing.

“The alliance we put together today is the alliance of the free and willing, the other side have the alliance of the intimidated, blackmailed and coerced,” Ruto remarked.

On his part, Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi said that the alliance was a willing horse.

“We are here because we are unveiling a willing horse,” he stated.

His Ford Kenya counterpart, Moses Wetangula, reiterated the ANC leader’s sentiments saying that Kenya Kwanza was a coalition of the willing.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, who formally joined the coalition a few days ago, asked the parties in the outfit to stick with the agreement they signed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST