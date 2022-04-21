Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 21, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deep State are reportedly in panic after Deputy President William Ruto surpassed ODM Leader Raila Odinga as the most preferred presidential candidate with 109 days to the August General Election.

According to the latest opinion poll released by Radio African Group today, 45.5% of Kenyans will elect DP Ruto as their president if the elections were held today.

Raila emerged second with a popularity rating of 41.3%.

The poll was conducted between April 1 2022 and April 13, 2022, with 4,497 respondents from all 47 counties using new SMS technology.

The poll also showed that the Amani National Congress Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi enjoys national support of 3% while Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria has 1% popularity rate.

However, no one will still get 50%+1 votes required to win the presidency in round one, even with a margin of error of 4.2%.

Just like in the previous surveys, DP Ruto is still popular in North Rift with 68.6 percent, South Rift with 58.9 percent and Upper Eastern with 61.2 percent support.

In the Mt Kenya region DP Ruto is still leading with 57.6 percent compared to the ODM leader who has 28.5 percent.

According to the poll, the former premier remains popular in Nyanza with 66.5 percent, Western with 44.5 percent, North Eastern with 53.9 percent, and Coast with 46.1 percent.

In the poll conducted last month, Raila emerged the most popular candidate at 47.4% compared to DP Ruto who had 43.4%.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.