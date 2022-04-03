Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, April 3, 2022 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has summoned Soy Member of Parliament, Caleb Kositany, and his Kapseret counterpart, Oscar Sudi, over the attack on Raila Odinga’s chopper in Uasin Gishu.

Also summoned is the Speaker of Uasin Gishu County Assembly David Kiplagat in connection with the Friday incident where Raila was stoned and his chopper destroyed.

The above incident occurred during the burial ceremony of the late Jackson Kibor, on April 1, 2022, at 5:50 pm, in a ceremony attended by among other dignitaries the Rt Hon Raila Odinga.

At the closure of the ceremony, chaos erupted and stones including other projectiles were hurled at the former Prime Minister by incited youth, maliciously damaging his helicopter’s windscreen,” the DCI said in a statement.

The DCI said that preliminary investigations indicate that the chaos was organized and coordinated by the two legislators and the county speaker.

“In view of the foregoing, the two legislators and County Assembly Speaker have pursuant to Section 52 of the National Police Service Act 2011, been summoned to appear in person before the Rift Valley DCI Regional coordinator on April 3, 2022, at 9 am, for further investigations into their involvement in the incident,” the agency said.

Earlier, Police issued a statement saying they had arrested 17 suspects in connection with the attack against Odinga and his entourage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.