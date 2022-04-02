Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



BY DCI.

HELICOPTER REG.5Y-DSB DURING THE BURIAL OF THE LATE JACKSON KIBOR ON APRIL, 1, 2022 AT KABENES VILLAGE, KONGASIS LOCATION WITHIN SOI SUB COUNTY

The above incident occurred during the burial ceremony of the late Jackson Kibor, on April 1, 2022, at 5:50 pm, in a ceremony attended by among other dignitaries the Rt Hon Raila Odinga.

At the closure of the ceremony, chaos erupted and stones including other projectiles were hurled at the former Prime Minister by incited youth, maliciously damaging his helicopter’s windscreen.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the chaos was organized and coordinated by;

1. Hon Caleb Kositany, MP, Soi Constituency

2. Hon Oscar Sudi, MP, Kapseret Constituency

3. Hon David Kiplagat, speaker of Uasin Gishu County Assembly.

In view of the foregoing, the two legislators and County Assembly Speaker have pursuant to Section 52 of the National Police Service Act 2011, been summoned to appear in person before the Rift Valley DCI Regional coordinator on April 3, 2022, at 9 am, for further investigations into their involvement in the incident.

