Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 11, 2022 – Bahati Member of Parliament, Kimani Ngunjiri, has revealed worrying details of a phone conversation with Jubilee Party Vice-chairman, David Murathe.

Kimani, who was having an interview with Kameme FM on Monday, said early this month, Murathe called him and informed him that even if Deputy President William Ruto garners 100 percent of the Mt Kenya vote it is Raila Amollo Odinga who will Succeed President Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta in August.

Kimani, who is an ardent follower of Ruto, urged the second in command to be careful since Murathe and other people in Jubilee Party might be planning to rig him out in August.

“Murathe called on 2nd April, and he told me to tell DP William Ruto that even if he takes the larger Mount Kenya Region by 100%. It is the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who will Succeed President Kenyatta as the 5th President of the Republic of Kenya.”

“It totally shocked me, but let William Samoei Ruto prepare very well,” Kimani said

The Kenyan DAILY POST.