Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, April 4, 2022 – Jubilee Party Vice-Chairman, David Murathe, has called for the immediate arrest of Deputy President William Ruto and his allies after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was stoned in Uasin Gishu County on Friday.

Raila, who was coming from the burial of late Mzee Jackson Kibor, was pelted with stones where one of his choppers was destroyed.

Reacting to the incident, Murathe said Ruto and his goons were behind the stoning and they should be arrested for stirring tension in the country ahead of the August 9th presidential election.

“They have started showing their true colors ahead of the August Poll. Ruto should be arrested before causing another Kiambaa!” Murathe said.

Kieni Member of Parliament, Kanini Kega, also condemned the incident and warned that any threat to cause chaos through attacking a politician due to his political stand will be unacceptable and that all those that had organized the chaos must be brought to book.

“Any attempt or threat to the 5th is unacceptable period!” Kega said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.