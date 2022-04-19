Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Compliance & Data Privacy Assitant Manager

Position: Assistant Manager – Compliance and Data Privacy

Industry: Micro Finance Bank

Our client a Microfinance Bank is looking to fill in the position of an Assistant Manager – Compliance and Data Privacy.

JOB PURPOSE

The Assistant Manager – Compliance and Data Privacy will be responsible for ensuring overall compliance with laws, regulatory and ethical and integrity standards.

Responsibilities

Advising and monitoring data protection requirements, and escalating matters as appropriate to the Senior Manager, Risk & Compliance.

Facilitating compliance with data protection, privacy and banking confidentiality laws to the branches and subsidiaries

Designing and assisting with the implementation of the privacy program, including policies, standards and procedures, tools, monitoring, metrics, and reporting.

Recommending on practical solutions across the Bank and its subsidiaries and sharing leading practices with all business stakeholders.

Acting as a point of contact with the local privacy regulators and cooperating with the regulators and any other relevant authority on matters relating to privacy and regulatory reporting.

Advising and training Senior Management and staff on data processing requirements provided under the law and facilitating capacity building and training to staff involved in data processing operations.

Promoting privacy by design working with local Product, Function, and technology teams, and reviewing and advising on data protection impact assessments, where necessary.

Monitoring and advising on individual rights requests and enquiries made by data subjects on matters in relation to privacy, including complaints or grievances.

Conducting regular assessment and ensuring audits are conducted to ensure compliance with Data Protection Act.

Advising on privacy-related considerations and requirements during the investigation of security incidents and advising on notifications to privacy regulators.

Advising and follow up for the implementation of new data protection, privacy, and banking confidentiality laws

Assessing risk when business decisions are made, demonstrating consideration for the firm’s reputation and safeguarding the Bank

Implement a risk-based compliance monitoring Framework, capable of identifying, assessing, and reporting all material compliance risks.

Monitor and coordinate compliance activities of all departments within the Bank and ensure their procedures, internal systems and controls are up-todate and properly documented.

Maintain an updated understanding of relevant regulatory requirements by providing advice and guidance on various current and emerging laws & regulatory requirements that impact the bank

Keep the business informed regarding pending industry changes, trends, and best practices and assess the potential impact of these changes on the Banking processes.

Develop an effective compliance training program for employees to create awareness on laws, regulations and ethical standards governing the banking industry.

On an ongoing basis, identify potential areas of compliance vulnerability and risk, and develop/implement corrective action plans for resolution of problematic issues, and provide general guidance on dealing with similar situations in the future.

Respond to alleged violation of rules, regulations, policies, and procedures by evaluating and recommending the initiation of appropriate investigative procedures.

Collaborate with other departments to direct compliance issues to appropriate existing channels for further investigation and resolution, and consult with the legal department as needed to resolve difficult legal compliance issues

Monitor credit risk outstanding against limits and counterparty.

Prepare monthly ALCO pack for inclusion in the ALCO process and ad-hoc data reports to regulators

Conduct stress testing processes and perform any analysis where required.

Daily monitoring of exceptional transactions across branch network for fraud/ AML surveillance.

Support the head in review and analysis of key exposures, limits, and their utilization

Investigate and report off market transactions.

Identify, assess, and report on the reputational risks facing the Bank through laid down procedures.

Support in coordination and implementation of good ethical behaviour in the way the Bank conducts its businesses and ensure adherence to best business

Qualifications

Undergraduate degree in business related field

5 years within a Risk or Compliance department or any control function in a financial institution

Business graduate from an accredited University preferably in Business related course

Excellent Communication and presentation skills and ability to think strategically

Excellent interpersonal, Organizing and planning skills

A sound understanding of regulations affecting financial institutions

Ability to work with all levels of management and across business units and departments

Ability to understand and interpret financial information and principles

Expertise of Compliance laws, rules, regulations, risks, and typologies.

Excellent written, verbal, and analytical skills

Must be a self-starter, flexible, innovative, and adaptive

Highly motivated, strong attention to detail, team oriented, organized

Strong presentation skills with the ability to articulate complex problems and solutions through concise and clear messaging.

Awareness of regulatory requirements

How to Apply

To apply, send your CV to recruit@flexi-personnel.com by 27th April 2022. Indicate Assistant Manager – Compliance and Data Privacy and your expected salary on your email subject.

NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for jobs placement