Education Data Management Officer

Contract Type: Fixed /Short Term

Contract End Date: 31st December 2022

Purpose of the position

AKF is seeking a dynamic, enthusiastic, and self-motivated individual to ensure data is effectively collected and used to improve quality of programming and influence for AKF education programming, including Schools2030. Working under the direct supervision of the Programme Manager Coast Region, the Data Management Officer will be responsible for ensuring data quality, conducting real-time data analysis, and providing real-time feedback to diverse stakeholders engaged in AKF education programmes. The Data Management Officer will ensure that data is used by teams to improve programme implementation as well as supporting teachers and educational leaders to improve their understanding on the use of data to drive pedagogical and education system improvements. This role will demand the person to work within a dynamic, fast-paced environment and work closely with the broader Coast Region and East African education, programme, and monitoring and evaluation teams as well as the global Schools2030 team.

Duties and responsibilities

· Work closely with the AKF education team to manage real-time data collection, analysis, and feedback to multiple education stakeholders.

· Provide school-based support to enable teachers and school leaders to effectively collect, analyse, and so use data to improve pedagogical practice and schools.

· Collaborate with the Learning and Assessment partners to track the programme activities and design processes in schools and maintain a database on the outputs for each phase of the process

· Lead internal professional development of staff to enable effective utilisation of AKF data platforms to be implemented across all AKF education programmes.

· Take lead in integrating new knowledge into programme implementation for education programming.

· Propose, develop and/or adapt data maintenance software and resources for use.

· Ensure all project funds are fully accounted for and liquidation is done in a timely manner to enable timely reporting.

· Engage and coordinate key partners, including the County Statistics department, at County level on data needs to ensure effective collection and management of data.

· Ensure project learning is effectively communicated through the internal and external feedback loops and that key partners have access to and understand the learning.

· Effectively engage AKF teams on learning opportunities to develop professional and technical understanding of data in education and Human Centred Design.

· Work closely with the MERL coordinator to continuously support the M&E functions for Schools2030.

· Any other duties as requested by the Programme Manager Coast.

Key qualifications and experience

· Relevant undergraduate qualification including, Statistics, Economics, Social studies, Computer Science, Demography, Geography.

· Minimum 3 years of experience of working in ICT enabled data management systems to drive organisational and system learning.

· Ability to design Result Measurement Frameworks, Data Collection Tools, Sampling Methods and Quantitative/Qualitative Data Analysis is required.

· Knowledge of online and offline, open-source data collection tools and approaches and or database environment and/or project management software.

· Relevant experience working in education programming and international development an added advantage.

· Excellent communication and inter-personal skills.

· Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with a diverse range of stakeholders.

· Ability to work independently and under pressure.

How to Apply

Use the below link to apply