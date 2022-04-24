Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Data Clerk

Job Description:

The data clerk will be assisting the Monitoring & Evaluation Officer in data entry, analysis, and generating information for use, in collaboration with the OVC Case Managers and Case Workers. Reporting to the Monitoring & Evaluation Officer, the Data Clerk is expected to carry out the following duties among others.

Requirements

Certificate/Diploma in Health Records Management/Information Technology

At least 1-year experience as a data clerk





Must be Computer literate with experience and knowledge MS-Excel, and PowerPoint.

Knowledge of MS Access/DataBase.



Must be able to manage documents with care and professionalism.

Must be trusted and reliable

Must be able to work under pressure to meet tight deadlines;

Must Exhibit a professional attitude at all times.

Keep sensitive information confidential

Disclaimer

This job description is not an exhaustive list of the skill, efforts, duties, and responsibilities associated with the position.

How To Apply

All applicants should urgently email a letter of application, CV, certificates, and relevant testimonials to recruitment@aichm.org by 30th April 2022. Candidates should clearly indicate the position applied.

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted and interviews will be done on a rolling basis . Canvassing will result in automatic disqualification.