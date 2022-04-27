Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Customer Service and Administrative Assistant

Location: Nairobi

Entry Level Position

Ital GLOBAL

Qualifications and Requirements

Degree or Diploma in Communication, Marketing, Business or related field.

At least 2 years of work experience.

Excellent knowledge of social media best practices

Experience working in a Beauty and Personal Care category, Retail is preferred but not essential.

Proficiency in Ms. Office with working knowledge of digital marketing.

Personal Traits, Qualities, and Aptitudes.

A friendly personality, ability to remain calm and pleasant at all times.

High degree of professionalism and ability to maintain a high level of confidentiality.

Highly Organized and Ability to work independently.

Is a self-starter: is looking for ways to help grow the business.

Meticulous in details and good analytical skills.

Positive attitude and Confident.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills and Strong Interpersonal Skills.

Excellent customer service skills and sales-oriented individual.

Networking aptitude.

Have tact and diplomacy.

High integrity.

Key Responsibilities and Duties

High-energy administration of front desk point of sale scheduling/booking of appointments etc

Handle phone, emails, social media enquiries.

Being the point of contact for all prospective and current customers.

Drive sales through bookings: educate customers on services to ensure they convert from prospect to long-term customers.

Supports dynamic and fast-paced adjustments to the executive’s calendar to respond to emerging needs during the course of each day.

Maintains Director’s calendar by planning and scheduling meetings etc

Liaises with building management, authorities, and vendors.

Handles basic accounting duties.

Determining customer needs and buying potential.

Working effectively to expand customer base and meet set targets.

After-sales services to ensure client satisfaction.

Planning, creating content, publishing, and handling social media platforms that increase engagement and drive leads.

Undertaking any other office administrative services duties that may be assigned.

Any other duty assigned.

How to Apply

Interested applicants should send their detailed CV and Cover Letter quoting the job title (CUSTOMER SERVICE AND ADMIN ASSISTANT) as subject to reach us no later than 27th April 2022 to careers@italgloballtd.com. Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis.