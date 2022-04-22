Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Customer Care Executive

iSON Xperiences is a specialist in proactive customer engagement and customer experience management, partnering with leading brands to optimize their customer experience, revenue generation, and business process management across the enterprise.

Position summary

The Customer Care Executive is primarily responsible for ensuring the delivery of exceptional customer service to customers as per the respective client’s SLA.

Key Performance Indicators

Inbound-Call Center

Attendance

Login hours

Internal Quality score

Product Knowledge Test score

Tagging accuracy and percentage

Outbound-Retention

Attendance

Login hours

Internal Quality score

Product Knowledge Test score

Tagging accuracy and percentage

Attendance

Login hours

Internal Quality score

Product Knowledge Test score

Connect percentage for close looping or

Sales Revenue generated

Retaining Customers

Targets for the above KPIs will be as communicated by the business from time to time. These targets may vary in line with client SLAs.

Duties and responsibilities

Builds rapport with customers by handling each and every customer call in a courteous; and professional manner,

Ensures consistently imparts the correct product and services information during each call.

Obtains; imparts; clarifies and verifies information to and/or from customers to ensure delivery of exceptional customer service

Demonstrates appropriate levels of empathy, and provides customers with caring individualized attention.

Accurately tags each call as per the defined tagging list/CRM tagging list.

Ensures that the quality of each call is in compliance with predefined quality parameters.

Ensures strict adherence to established attendance schedules and daily performance targets are met.

Provides on-the-job training support to new team members to facilitate improvement in their levels of performance – through mentor/mentee relationships.

Appropriately escalates customer queries to the Team Leader to ensure speedy resolution of the same.

Knowledge Skills and experience

Bachelors of degree; with preference to Information Technology discipline.

Experience in telesales and collection required for Retention sub-process

Experience in troubleshooting routers and/or work experience at an Internet Service provider is a pre-requisite for the Inbound process

Ability to adopt to a systematic approach by identifying and solving customers’ issue

Excellent listening skills; uses appropriate probing techniques to facilitate clear understanding of queries and thus provide appropriate and accurate solutions to customer queries.

Good typing speed and computer skills, particularly with regard to Microsoft office applications

Good communication skills including a clear voice; and fluency in English and local languages pertaining to the respective location.

Ability to work in a team environment

Ability to maintain a calm disposition particularly in stressful work situations.

Displays a positive attitude; ability to remain positive and energetic throughout a work day.

Updates self on comparative product and services

Work conditions

Ability to work any shift in a 24/7 work environment including odd hours; weekends and public holidays

Ability to work extra hours to meet business needs

To reside within reasonable travel distance to the office, as defined by the Company; to facilitate ease of transport arrangements – where applicable

May be required to undergo a periodic medical examination to assess own suitability for continued employment at the Call Center

Disclaimer

This job description gives a general guideline and therefore does not include an exhaustive list of all duties and responsibilities undertaken by jobholders of this position.

Behavioral Competencies

Customer Focus

Demonstrates good knowledge and understanding of products and services; including their benefits; usage and features

Projects self-confidence when dealing with customers

Presents a professional, friendly and caring image to the customer

Consistently seeks to provide high standards of customer service

Team work

Supports colleagues by assisting in customer contacts within area of expertise

Adheres to schedules by being punctual to work at all times, and recognises the impact of non-schedule adherence to team performance.

Provides on the job coaching and developmental support to new hires to facilitate quick learning.

Communication

Communicates effectively with customers; by adapting an appropriate communication style.

Communicates with logic and facts to persuade customers

Performance Focus

Consistent in meeting performance standards despite repetition of tasks

Keeps tracks of own results and achievements against target and takes corrective action where applicable

Proactively seeks assistance in an effort to improve own performance

Managing self

Demonstrates enthusiasm even when dealing with routine work.

Takes personal responsibility to develop self by setting own personal objectives and goals.

Analytical

Identifies patterns on customer issues/queries; and suggests solutions to the Team Leader

Adaptability

Responds positively to changing work requirements or team changes to ensure effective work performance is maintained

Accepts and adapts to the changing work environment

Integrity

Demonstrates high levels of integrity.

How To Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should forward their CV to: recruitmentke@isonxperiences.com using the position as subject of email.