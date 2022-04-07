Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Customer Experience Officer

Responsibilities.

Is the focal point of the customer and the company whereby he/she is in charge of ushering in customers and directing them to various departments.

Generate leads, referrals, walk-ins and use market intelligence to achieve deeper relationship to achieve a one-time customer experience.

Responsible for supporting business by on-boarding new customers.

Responsible for the administration for the Petty Cash system as per company standards and requirements.

Use tactical skill to analyze KYC, MPesa/ Bank Statements, data, fraud, loan applications and proactively identify and address issues pertaining to the Loan processes.

To make use of our CRM system and other channels of servicing customers to ensure smooth business maximization of connection between customers and the company.

To develop strong negotiations, excellence in product knowledge and selling skills to onboard all types of prospective customers to buy our products and services.

Reach out to customers via phone call; verifying information regarding their account.

To provide daily, weekly and monthly reports to the team based on Lead conversions, new business customer feedback and complaints.

To receive, record customer interaction and details of actions taken. This will be recorded in a Customer Complaints Register and same noted on the CRM.

Minimum Qualification;

Bachelor’s degree/Diploma in a Business administration, Public relation or any other related field.

Experience in customer service experience in the financial services industry.

Professional marketing/ Business Development qualifications.

Have strong customer service experience.

How to Apply

If you meet the requirements, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Customer Experience Officer) to office@northwavecredit.com before 10th April 2022.