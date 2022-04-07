Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Customer Experience Officer
Responsibilities.
- Is the focal point of the customer and the company whereby he/she is in charge of ushering in customers and directing them to various departments.
- Generate leads, referrals, walk-ins and use market intelligence to achieve deeper relationship to achieve a one-time customer experience.
- Responsible for supporting business by on-boarding new customers.
- Responsible for the administration for the Petty Cash system as per company standards and requirements.
- Use tactical skill to analyze KYC, MPesa/ Bank Statements, data, fraud, loan applications and proactively identify and address issues pertaining to the Loan processes.
- To make use of our CRM system and other channels of servicing customers to ensure smooth business maximization of connection between customers and the company.
- To develop strong negotiations, excellence in product knowledge and selling skills to onboard all types of prospective customers to buy our products and services.
- Reach out to customers via phone call; verifying information regarding their account.
- To provide daily, weekly and monthly reports to the team based on Lead conversions, new business customer feedback and complaints.
- To receive, record customer interaction and details of actions taken. This will be recorded in a Customer Complaints Register and same noted on the CRM.
Minimum Qualification;
- Bachelor’s degree/Diploma in a Business administration, Public relation or any other related field.
- Experience in customer service experience in the financial services industry.
- Professional marketing/ Business Development qualifications.
- Have strong customer service experience.
How to Apply
If you meet the requirements, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Customer Experience Officer) to office@northwavecredit.com before 10th April 2022.
