Thursday, 28 April 2022 – KBC TV presenter, Ray Manyara, is among the hottest female anchors at the national broadcaster.

Although she is currently riding high, her journey in the media industry has not been a walk in the park.

She shared her ugly journey on TV a while back and revealed that she was once denied a top TV job because of her body size.

She was even called fat during an interview.

“I was left out of the qualifying list often on account of body size…but here I am today-doubling as a reporter and newscaster. Long story short…if you are concerned about my weight or anyone’s (seek them out personally only if you have a remedy!) Besides, if my size doesn’t bother me, why should it bother you?” she wrote on social media a while back.

However, she did not give up.

Below are photos of the curvy TV girl, who is highly rated.

