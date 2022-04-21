Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 21, 2022 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has expressed his worries over the next crop of leaders.

This is after political parties, among them President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee, Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA and Raila Odinga’s ODM cleared criminals to contest in the upcoming August 9th General Election.

While addressing bishops and senior clergy of the Anglican Church in Nairobi, Matiang’i warned that the country might end up electing leaders with criminal character after what Jubilee, UDA, ODM, and Wiper have done.

According to Matiang’i, many people facing economic crime charges are among those on the list aspiring to be governors, senators and MCAs.

He noted that close to 40 percent of the suspected criminals and their accomplices would successfully be part of the next government once the August polls are set and done.

“If we are not careful as Kenyans, by the time we are done with this electoral cycle, we would’ve laundered criminals into our elective institutions– even up to about 40 percent,” Matiang’i said.

“These include money launderers, “wash wash” players, drug dealers, and others because they’re the only ones who can access that amount of money,” the CS added

The CS warned that the ongoing war against corruption will be defeated if rogue elements ingrain themselves into the government, According to the CS people with questionable characters will likely back laws that favor the thriving of criminal entities.

For example, the Jubilee party handed a direct ticket to a suspect in the NYS scandal to run for the Embu senatorial seat before being cleared by the courts.

On the other hand, there are leaders battling cases involving forgery of academic papers but they have got the nod of the voters in the ongoing party primaries.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.