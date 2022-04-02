Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, April 2, 2022 – Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, has ordered the immediate arrest of those who stoned former Prime Minister Raila Odinga during his campaign rally in Uasin Gishu County on Friday.

During the stoning, Raila Odinga’s chopper was destroyed.

In a statement, Matiang’i condemned the attack, saying that those who planned the attack should also be arrested.

“I call upon the National Police Service to investigate the matter and ensure that all the culprits and their masterminds are made to swiftly and decisively face the consequences of their criminal actions,” he said.

The CS said such attacks take our country back to the days it has worked hard to put behind, which was as a result of political intolerance.

“The regrettable incident is a sad and atavistic reminder of the ugly face of violent political intolerance that our beloved motherland has worked hard to consign to the annals of a painful history in the last 14 years,” Matiang’i added.

Deputy President William Ruto has also condemned the incident saying every politician has a right to sell their agenda in every part of the country.

