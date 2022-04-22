Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 22 April 2022 – Cristiano Ronaldo has shared the first picture of his newborn daughter following her twin brother’s tragic death.

The Manchester United star, 37 took to Instagram to post a picture with his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, 28, and all five of his children.

He then thanked those who sympathised with him following the death of his newborn son on Monday night, April 18.

He wrote:

“Home sweet home. Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us. We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures.

“Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family. Now it’s time to be grateful for the life that we’ve just welcomed into this world.”