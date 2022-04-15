Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday April 15, 2022 – Manchester United Incoming boss, Erik ten Hag has reportedly made it clear that Cristiano Ronaldo is not part of his plans for next season.

The Dutchman is due to be announced as the Manchester United boss for next season, potentially sometime after his Ajax side’s Dutch Cup Final against rivals PSV.

According to the Star, ten Hag is keen for United to do away with Ronaldo as the player does not fit into his plans for next season and beyond.

Since Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to the club at the end of last summer, he’s not been able to hit top form and has divided opinion between the club’s legends.

Wayne Rooney, Ronaldo’s former teammate at United during his first spell, told Monday Night Football on Sky earlier this month that he felt the signing hadn’t been a success and that the club needed to build around younger players moving forward.