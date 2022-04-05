Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 5, 2022 – The ongoing move by ODM Leader Raila Odinga to hand his cronies direct tickets without consulting on the ground may cost him dearly in the August election.

Already, Raila has given Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga a direct ODM ticket to contest for the governorship to the utter disappointment of Evans Kidero who was eying the Homa Bay gubernatorial seat on Raila’s party.

He is also planning to extend the same favor to Kisii Woman Rep Janet Ongera something that has irked the entire Kisii.

Over the weekend, some 103 politicians threatened to quit in what they termed as an unfair nomination process.

Speaking on Saturday, the politicians from Kisii County, one of the ODM Party’s strongholds, noted that they were ready to walk to the party’s headquarters with their resignation papers ready.

They argued that they were opposed to the party’s plans to hand the current Woman Representative Janet Ong’era a direct ticket to defend the seat.

“All the aspirants, the 103 of us, do resolve that we shall meet on Monday (April 4) in Chungwa House Nairobi with our resignation letters from the ODM party if this is not resolved by the National Elections Board (NED) under the chairperson,” stated a representative from the country in a press briefing.

“The issue of popularity is that this is more popular than this one, I think is overrated. All that matters is how well you are known.

“They just say that this one is the popular one full stop. They should consider who is popular and what they have done,” argued a representative.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.