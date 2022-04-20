Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



County Education Coordinators

Primary purpose:

The County Education Coordinators among other duties will be responsible for ensuring smooth implementation of FCA education activities in their respective Counties that ensures full integration and community participation.

Tasks and duties:

Build a working relationship at the county level with all the education stakeholders including the committee that will provide technical oversight of the project from the Ministry of Education and UNICEF.

Represent Finn Church Aid (FCA) at education county level forums.

Ensure close collaboration with partners designated to implement other components of the education project.

Provide child protection to OOSC who have been enrolled to school. These services include psychosocial support, rescue and alternative family care for enrolled children in need of care & protection liaising with the county directorate of children services.

Work closely with the County Directors of Education(CDE) & Protection and Sub County Education/Children Officers as s/he implement the project activities. This will require building and sustaining effective close working partnerships with sub-county government counterparts through active sharing of information and knowledge to facilitate programme implementation

Build capacity of stakeholders to achieve and sustain results of the OOSC education project in the county

Provide overall leadership, and oversee the implementation of the project in the target county.

Develop and maintain detailed implementation plans including annual and quarterly work plans for the project.

Ensure the timely and efficient implementation of the UNICEF education project

Ensure that program activities are implemented as planned and within the approved budget.

Participate in proposal development processes, in particular liaising with Education Specialist and programme staff to ensure that advocacy approaches are integrated within and contribute to the achievement of project results and objectives and that sufficient fund are budgeted for implementation.

Monitor monthly expenditure and track project budgets to ensure that spending on the program is in line with the approved budgets.

Attend Monthly County education coordination meeting/forums while giving comprehensive update on FCA Project.

Submit monthly SITREP to the education specialist, Programme manager and Country Director.

Qualifications:

A Higher Degree in Education is the preferred qualification. A Social Science Degree in a related discipline would also be considered.

Proven training in curriculum development and implementation, and educational administration.

Proven academic or on-job training and understanding of the Project Cycle model in managing humanitarian assistance.

3 -5 years of progressive experience in primary education programs for refugees or rural communities.

Experience gained within an international humanitarian NGO will be an added advantage.

Strong analytical, administration and documentation skills in the management of educational institutions or programs consisting of primary education.

Experience in proposal and report writing and excellent computer skills.

Experience in Training of Trainers/Facilitators skills (TOT & TOF) an advantage.

How to Apply

All qualified and interested candidates are encouraged to send a completed application letter and Curriculum Vitae to: recruitment.esaro@kua.fi stating the vacancy job title in the subject line.

Deadline for receiving applications is 2nd May 2022

FCA will only contact short- listed applicants.