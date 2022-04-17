Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, April 17, 2022 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, has told Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka to shut up and start campaigning for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in August.

For the last three weeks, Kalonzo and his allies led by Kitui County Senator Enoch Wambua and former Transport Chief Administrative Secretary Wavinya Ndeti have been asking RailaOdinga to officially name Kalonzo as his running mate in August.

However, speaking on Sunday, Atwoli said Kalonzo should look at the bigger picture of winning and stick to the promise he made of supporting Raila’s presidential bid in August…

He said if Kalonzo and his team continue making demands he may lose the DP’s position because many Azimio La Umoja movement leaders are tired of his demands.

“I recognize Kalonzo as a key character in the alliance, and I believe he should focus on fostering trust and encouraging people to vote for the coalition. Too many conditions will make someone who was considering appointing him as deputy president reconsider,” Atwoli said.

