Wednesday, April 6, 2022 – Police Corporal Linda Okello came into the limelight when a photo of her in a body-hugging police skirt went viral.

The viral photo was taken when she was in the line of duty, sparking reactions on social media.

The subject of interest was her hot curves and the short skirt that she was wearing in the line of duty.

The controversial photo that went viral landed her in trouble.

She was summoned by her seniors and accused of indecent dressing, contrary to the police dress code.

After the scandal, she was transferred from her work station in Kiambu and taken to Dabaad, a move that she protested.

She later resigned from the police after endless frustrations and flew to America where she currently lives.

The voluptuous former cop is eating life with a big spoon in America as seen in the photos that she shares on her Instagram page.

In one of the photos posted on her Instagram page, the famous cop is seen flaunting her lavish home in Kenya,

She posted the photo and captioned it, ”My White House,”.

