Thursday, April 14, 2022 – The confidence in Kenya Kwanza is now over the roof following the coming together of more than 12 political parties to back Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid.

Speaking after signing the agreement to join Kenya Kwanza Alliance on Tuesday, Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi exuded confidence that Ruto will beat Raila Odinga of Azimio La Umoja Movement hands down.

Tearing into Azimio – One Kenya Alliance, Mudavadi termed the outfit as a donkey in the August presidential race, saying Raila and his allies are dancing themselves lame before the real dance.

On the other hand, the ANC boss noted that Kenya Kwanza was the winning horse, and come August they will show Raila dust.

“Azimio are dancing themselves lame before the race or the dance has started,” he remarked.

Mudavadi maintained that Kenyans have trust issues with the ODM Leader and his allies and that it would be difficult for them to seal the trust deficit.

He urged Kenyans to place their bet on Ruto and Kenya Kwanza, saying it was the only winning horse ahead of the August polls.

“Let us tell Kenyans that if they want to win and get something of their bet, then they should place their bet on Kenya Kwanza. This is the winning horse,” Mudavadi remarked.

The Kenyan DAILY POST