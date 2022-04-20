Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Job Purpose

Reporting to the Client Service Manager, IT, the COB Assistant is responsible for running Close of Business (COB) activities that brings together the events of the day for the bank and processes them. The events could be in terms of loan schedules, accruals, internal bank accounting and could be reports.

The COB Assistant is also responsible for providing first level support for IT issues logged through the service desk.

Key Responsibilities

Pre-COB activities

Generating pre-COB reports.

Monitoring automated pre- COB backup.

Monitoring available space for core banking database backup.

Stopping core banking online services.

COB management

Monitoring the batch jobs of the five COB stages.

Reviewing and resolving known errors.

Escalating unknown errors to Temenos support.

Generation of online reports.

Post COB activities

Starting core banking online services.

Generation of post- COB reports.

Initiating post COB back up.

Generating daily and weekly COB performance report.

First Level Support

Acts as a single point of contact between the IT department and the business units for all incidents, service requests, change notifications, and any other necessary communications.

Log all service desk interactions and document issue resolution using the ITSM system.

Identify and effectively prioritize situations requiring urgent attention.

Consistently monitor the status of all logged incidents and requests and escalate to a higher resolution level when service level agreements are in breach.

Escalating recurring incidents to Problem Management where the PM team will conduct a root cause analysis and find an ultimate solution to the incident.

Install and support user applications such as Office 365, Windows Operating system and Sidian Bank Applications

Deploying and monitoring PACs in the test environment.

Provide first level support for all hardware and software issues logged by users.

Issue timely communication and status update for critical and high incidents.

Monitoring channels.

Reporting

Provide daily performance report for management.

Delivery & reporting of all KPI’s to the immediate manager.

Academic Background

University degree in Information Technology or equivalent from a recognized university.

Work Experience

Previous work experience is not necessary, but may be advantageous.

Skills & Competencies

Able to work under pressure and meet deadlines.

Attention to details.

Able to manage and priorities and tasks and time efficiently and demonstrate proactive approach to daily tasks.

Communication skills.

Professional Certification

ITIL V3 Foundation

How to Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to Sidian Bank on sidianbank.co.ke to apply before 21th April, 2022