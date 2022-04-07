Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 07 April 2022 – Embakasi West Member of Parliament, George Theuri, has once again caused a buzz after he pulled a cheap stunt to look for political mileage.

The youthful and flamboyant MP took to the streets and dined with street kids as a show of humility.

The same MP walked barefooted on Monday while campaigning in Umoja as he desperately tries to hoodwink his constituents with cheap stunts.

Check out this photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.