Job Title: Records Clerk

Reports To: Records Manager

Overall, Job Summary:

Responsible for the Scanning, Indexing, Retrieval and Re-filing of GA records. Ensuring that records are scanned, retrieved promptly upon request, easily traceable and filing is done as per Records management Policy & Procedures.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Ensuring that records are scanned, indexed, restored, organized, and safely stored according to records management standards

Ensuring that the safety and security of all records are maintained and in compliance with the Data Protection Act

Ensuring safe custody of records by keeping the Registry room under lock and key and only restricted to Registry staff only.

Ensuring proper coding of member files for easy retrieval of records in response to audits and On Demand by the department.

Ensure that each and every record is traceable and that the “File Requisition Form” is duly signed and adhered to when retrieving and refiling records.

Ensure that each and every file is properly filed and the papers are orderly and sequentially filed away

Ensuring internal clients’ queries are handled and resolved in the shortest time possible.

Maintaining a daily up-to-date Inventory of all records retrieved and refiled.

Responsible for tracking movement of records retrieved in and out of the Registry room.

Identifying and communicating to the Records Manager any potential risks to records.

Ensuring proper care to Registry tools and equipment.

Assisting in the preparation of weekly and / or monthly reports.

Any other duties as assigned by the Records Manager

Knowledge, skills and Abilities

Eye for detail, organizational and prioritization skills.

Proven ability to build effective working relationships with internal clients, counterpart, and colleagues.

Ability to communicate clearly and concisely both orally and in writing

Computer literacy, especially MS Office – Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

Working Knowledge of Data Protection Act and relevant legislations

Demonstrable high degree of professional competence, administrative capability required for effective planning, direction, control and coordination of Records Management services

Credentials and Experience

A minimum of a Diploma in Information Science; Records Management and Information Technology; Archives and Records Management or any other equivalent qualification from a recognized institution

At least 3 years of experience in Records management and interaction with an Electronic Document Management System

How to Apply:

If you meet the above minimum requirements, send your C.V to careers@gakenya.com indicate the position applied for on the email subject line so as to be received on or before 15th May, 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.