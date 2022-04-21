Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 21, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta caused laughter when he requested teachers to clap for him saying he has fulfilled pledges he made to Kenyans.

While addressing hundreds of school heads in Mombasa on Wednesday, President Uhuru said he does not deserve to be heckled because he had set a track record.

As he was highlighting what his Government has done over nine years for the education sector, the teachers seemed to have forgotten to appreciate his achievement forcing the Head of State to tell them to clap for him.

“I have helped you, have employed teachers, have increased your salary and provided you with insurance. You can heckle those who succeed me but you will need to clap for me because of all that I have done. I have helped you,” President Uhuru said amidst cheers of the teachers.

The President was attending the 45th heads of secondary schools annual National Conference that commenced on Wednesday April 20th.

The President further called on the teachers across the country to elect leaders who will continue with the good work he has initiated in the education sector when he retires.

In an apparent reference to Deputy President William Ruto, the Head of State warned teachers against electing leaders who could not solve the challenges in the country.

President Uhuru indirectly termed DP Ruto a problem identifier but not a problem solver who frequently addresses press conferences on problems facing Kenyans instead of using his position to solve them.

“The problem with this Kenya is that the so-called leaders are quick to pinpoint a problem but have no solution to those problems. So, when they read on the newspapers about fuel, maize etc. they are the first ones to call press conferences to complain about the prices,” President Uhuru said.

“You are already in leadership and you are seeking a more powerful position then you should be in the frontline to solve current problems not complain and criticize all the time,” he added

