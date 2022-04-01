Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 1, 2022 – The Supreme Court has castigated Deputy President William Ruto’s lawyers Ahmednasir Abdullahi and Nelson Havi over their social media comments regarding the court.

Speaking while delivering the ruling on BBI, Chief Justice Martha Koome said that the commentaries by the two lawyers were meant to influence, intimidate or scandalize the court.

She warned that if comments such as Ahmednassir’s and Havi’s are not checked, they would erode the confidence and dignity of the court.

She said that the lawyers should refrain from directly or indirectly trying to improperly influence the court to rule in one way or the other.

“Once judgments have been reserved and judges retreated to consider submissions and write judgments, learned counsel Mr. Nelson Havi and Ms. Esther Ang’awa who appeared for the first and fifth respondents took to the social media (Twitter) on different occasions,” CJ Koome stated.

According to Koome, it was unethical for the lawyers to hurl unnecessary insults on a pending judgment even after appearing before the apex court.

“Equally culpable is the conduct of the senior counsel Mr. Ahmednasir Abdullahi who though not counsel appearing in this matter took the lead role in disparaging the court as evident from his posts on Twitter on February 8, February 15, and March 29,” CJ Koome said.

Lawyers Havi and Ahmednasir have been active on social media sharing divergent opinions before the BBI Bill was declared unconstitutional on Thursday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.