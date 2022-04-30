Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, April 30, 2022 – A city pharmacist has taken to social media and shared a photo of a lady who reportedly drugged him.

The victim, identified as, Dr. Brian Mincha, met the lady at 1824, a popular club in Langata.

He invited her for a drink and after merrymaking, they went to his house.

The notorious lady, who is believed to be part of a gang that camps in popular entertainment joints to prey on unsuspecting male revelers, drugged Brian at his house.

She then stole from him and fled.

Luckily, she was captured on CCTV leaving his house after executing the evil mission.

Brian shared the suspect’s photo on Twitter and urged anyone with information on her whereabouts to reach out to him.

Read his Twitter post.

